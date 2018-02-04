Heat lamp used to keep baby chicks warm sparks house fire in Spr - KPTV - FOX 12

Heat lamp used to keep baby chicks warm sparks house fire in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File image File image
SPRINGFIELD, OR (AP) -

Fire officials say a heat lamp used to keep baby chicks warm sparked a house fire in Springfield.

The Eugene Springfield Fire Department says the man who lived at the house returned home Saturday evening to find a dresser and wall in flames and the house filled with smoke. The man partially put the fire out with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Fire spokesman Lance Lighty says the owners had brought the baby chicks and heat lamp indoors for the day to keep them safe.

Lighty says people should not use heat lamps indoors or near things that can combust.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in heat and smoke damages.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 

