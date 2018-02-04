Two SE Portland markets robbed less than an hour apart Saturday night

Surveillance image showing the suspect in the robbery at Cinco De Mayo bakery on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Portland police say two southeast Portland markets were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, less than an hour apart. No one was hurt in either incident.

Police said Cinco de Mayo bakery, on Southeast 82nd Avenue, was robbed first around 8:40 p.m. Their surveillance cameras captured the entire robbery.

Nubia Gutierrez was working at the time.

“I get really scared. I screamed so loud,” she said.

Gutierrez was back at work on Sunday after a harrowing night. The bakery’s cameras show the suspect pacing around their store until all of the customers were gone.

Employees said that’s when he made his move to come inside and demand all of their cash.

“He just put a gun on my face and told me give me all the money that you have,” Gutierrez said. “Keep in my mind saying, ‘Please don’t shoot me. Please don’t shoot me.’”

Gutierrez said the man was speaking Spanish. She handed over what she believes was around $2,000.

The store had this much cash at the time because families use the bakery to wire money back home to other countries.

The owner said the robbery will affect both his employees and customers. They’re unsure if the suspect has been to the Cinco de Mayo before.

Just a few miles down the road, officers said another armed robbery happened at a second market around 9:30 p.m.

Employees across the street from G & S Market said it’s not the safest area around Southeast Foster Road and 122nd Avenue.

“You kind of just get used to it. As long as it doesn’t happen to you. You kind of just stay out of the way,” said Davon Semanat-Zermeno, who has worked at the gas station nearby for several months. “We have a bat or a club behind the counter, so kind of just try to find a way to fight them off.”

Police said the suspect in the G & S Market robbery also left with cash.

Data compiled by the Portland Police Bureau is not available for 2018, but FOX 12 has received at least 16 alerts, including these two, from Portland police this year regarding armed robberies at businesses.

