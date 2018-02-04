Lincoln HS senior Asa Miller to ski in the Olympics for the Philippines

The Winter Olympics begin this Friday in South Korea and Oregonians will be there chasing medals but not just for the United States. A Portland high school senior will be competing for his mother's home country.

A member of the Mt. Hood Meadows race team for nearly a decade, Asa Miller, a senior at Lincoln High is feeling the love from the USA all the way to the Philippines.

The 17-year-old Portland-born and raised kid is going to Pyeongchang for a golden opportunity in the game of life.

Miller is about to take a three-week hiatus from senior year at Lincoln High.

“I have the best excuse in the world. Hey, I am going to go ski in the Olympics,” he said. “Stack of homework? I have some nice essays to do. Read a book.”

His trip to the Winter Games is certainly by the book.

“You have to go to different races and there is a qualification criteria where you have to finish five races and average a certain number of points,” Miller said.

He added, “I've traveled to Sweden, Australia, New Zealand and all around the U.S.”

Miller’s mother was born in the Philippines.

“She’s been proud the whole time. Just me skiing and representing the Philippines,” he said.

And Miller has dual citizenship.

“I first realized I could race for the Philippines about two years ago,” he said.

Miller made the baseline qualifications as the lone skier for the Philippines at the 2018 games. In fact, he is one of two athletes headed to Pyeongchang to represent the southeast Asian country, a figure skater from Los Angeles being the other athlete.

“Well, it's a little bit of a tropical country and I don't think there is any snow there,” Miller said. “I would be interested to try to ski through dirt there, it would kind of be fun.”

Miller will have a rooting base in Oregon and the republic of the Philippines.

“My grandma lives there. I met my grandpa before he passed away and I have a bunch of cousins,” he said. “Even though they don't really understand skiing, they are really happy: ‘Oh, he is going to the Olympics. This is really awesome!'”

Miller said, “My coach, AJ Kitt. He's a four-time Olympian for the U.S. My coaches have coached other athletes to the Olympics and World Cup skiing.”

Miller’s monumental moment will be Feb. 18 in the giant slalom.

“I am not sure what it's going to be like being there in person but I am going to be speechless for sure,” he said.

Miller knows he isn't with the elite to truly compete now, but don't say no in about say, 2022 or 2026.

“I’d love to do it again,” he said. “I’d race in college and then get improved of course over the next four years then go back and be a better contender.”

Miller also wants to thank his friends, family and fans that helped fund his goal of getting to the games, raising about $5,000 to help the costs of traveling the globe the past year and a half to earn his way to the games.

