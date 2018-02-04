Volunteer talks about rescue of hiker who fell near Henline Falls

Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >
Scientists at Chicago's Field Museum are now studying a piece of the meteor that broke apart earlier this month over Michigan.More >
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of the intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street.More >
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. east of the intersection of Kane Drive and Stark Street.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby girl.More >
After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby girl.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis, the team and police said.More >
A long-time executive director at a popular summer camp for children with diabetes has been accused of embezzling nearly $70,000 from the camp.More >
A long-time executive director at a popular summer camp for children with diabetes has been accused of embezzling nearly $70,000 from the camp.More >
When a flight attendant requested Eagles fans to "tone it down" during a flight to Philadelphia on Friday night, they belted out their team's fight song.More >
When a flight attendant requested Eagles fans to "tone it down" during a flight to Philadelphia on Friday night, they belted out their team's fight song.More >