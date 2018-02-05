Driver leads WCSO on short chase that ends on I-5 - KPTV - FOX 12

Driver leads WCSO on short chase that ends on I-5

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KPTV) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had more patrols on the road for Super Bowl Sunday.

Fox 12 rode along with a deputy Sunday when a driver, who showed signs of impairment, led deputies on a chase that ended on I-5.

The driver came to a stop on I-5 South, right before Exit 288.

Deputies said he was going 20 miles-an-hour. They tried to pull him over, but said he then led them on a chase for about a mile and a half and almost hit four cars in the process.

Once he was on I-5, Fox 12 is told a deputy had to crash into his car to get him to stop. Part of I-5 was shut down. 

Deputies said they found drug evidence in his car.

WSCO had extra patrols on the roads Sunday, looking for impaired drivers, because of the Super Bowl.

“We kind of figured on an average Sunday you may get one to two DUI’s but on a Super Bowl Sunday 7 plus,” said Deputy Justin Scott.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and will then be arrested. 

