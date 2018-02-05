Law enforcement out in full force after Super Bowl

Local police and deputies were out in force Sunday during and after the Super Bowl looking for drunk drivers.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was among the many agencies with increased patrols on the road.

FOX 12 was riding along with a deputy Sunday when a driver, who showed signs of impairment, led deputies on a chase that ended on Interstate 5.

Deputies said he was only going 20 mph when they tried to pull him over. The man then led deputies for about a mile and a half, almost hitting four cars and only stopping after deputies crashed into his vehicle by Exit 288 near Tualatin.

The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out before later being arrested. Deputies said they found drug evidence in his car.

The sheriff's office has come to rely on the extra patrols for Super Bowl Sunday, with deputies explaining that they see a dramatic increase in DUII stops the day of the big game.

“We kind of figured on an average Sunday you may get one to two DUIs, but on a Super Bowl Sunday, seven plus,” deputy Justin Scott said.

