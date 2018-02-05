Lake Oswego Junior High students planning walk-out over racist incident

Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
A Portland teen is turning heads across the country all because of a science experiment that began in his high school classroom.More >
A Portland teen is turning heads across the country all because of a science experiment that began in his high school classroom.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
The U.S. Army Ranger who died in an accidental shooting Wednesday at a training facility near the Oregon coast had just celebrated his birthday days earlier.More >
Portland police say two southeast Portland markets were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, less than an hour apart.More >
Portland police say two southeast Portland markets were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night, less than an hour apart.More >
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had more patrols on the road for Super Bowl Sunday.More >
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office had more patrols on the road for Super Bowl Sunday.More >