Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.

GALLERY: On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolates

GALLERY: On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolates

On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolates

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.

North Portland gourmet chocolate maker Moonstruck Chocolates is getting ready for the holiday and one of its busiest weeks of the year.

To get ready for Valentine’s Day, the shop is taking a van full of chocolates across the city, offering up everything from love bug truffles to chocolate dipped strawberries to freshly dipped ice cream bars.

Joe V. stopped by the shop on North Baltimore Avenue to try some of the chocolates and see how they are made.

Need some tasty ideas for your Valentine? We have quite a few as we go behind the scenes at @MoonstruckChoc live on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ORezFxufaf — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 5, 2018

To see more chocolate goodness or to get in a Valentine’s Day order, head to MoonstruckChocolate.com.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.