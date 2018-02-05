On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolates - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Moonstruck Chocolates

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.

North Portland gourmet chocolate maker Moonstruck Chocolates is getting ready for the holiday and one of its busiest weeks of the year.

To get ready for Valentine’s Day, the shop is taking a van full of chocolates across the city, offering up everything from love bug truffles to chocolate dipped strawberries to freshly dipped ice cream bars.

Joe V. stopped by the shop on North Baltimore Avenue to try some of the chocolates and see how they are made.

To see more chocolate goodness or to get in a Valentine’s Day order, head to MoonstruckChocolate.com.

