Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Feb. 5

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Feb. 5.

Goat yoga has become an international sensation after being started right here in Oregon by Lainey Morse. For more, check out GoatYoga.net.

The Portland food scene is something to be celebrated all year long, but this week, one dish reigns supreme. The fourth annual Oregonian - OregonLive Dumpling Week showcases restaurants and recipes around the Rose City serving up the delicious pockets of goodness. For more information, stop by OregonianMediaGroup.com.

If you were like millions of Americans and enjoyed a few unhealthy snacks over Super Bowl weekend, MORE’S healthy eating expert Monica Metz has a snack to help get you back on track. To get the full recipe, head to MonicaMetz.com/MoreGDO.

