Portland police arrest suspect in overnight stabbing near Old Town

Portland police said one person suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries during a stabbing attack near the Greyhound bus depot on Northwest 6th Avenue early Monday morning. (KPTV)

Police arrested a 33-year-old man Monday morning who they said stabbed another man near a Greyhound bus depot earlier in the morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Northwest 6th Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found one man injured near the intersection of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Hoyt Street.

The officers provided aid to the man until medical personnel arrived, at which time the man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area and found a man matching the suspect’s description near the west end of the Broadway Bridge.

That man, later identified as 33-year-old Robert A. Bencomo, was taken into custody without incident.

Bencomo was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and faces one charge of second-degree assault.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Darren Possey by phone at 503-823-0403 or by email Darren.Posey@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or by email Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

