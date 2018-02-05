Portland dumpling lovers, this is your week - KPTV - FOX 12


Portland dumpling lovers, this is your week

The Portland food scene is something to be celebrated all year long, but this week, one dish reigns supreme.

The fourth annual Oregonian - OregonLive Dumpling Week showcases restaurants and recipes around the Rose City serving up the delicious pockets of goodness.

Event co-founder Michael Russell stopped by MORE to talk about how the event has grown and to preview what’s new this year.

For more information, stop by OregonianMediaGroup.com.

