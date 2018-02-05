Goat yoga creator bringing her four-legged friends to new hotel

Goat yoga has become an international sensation after being started right here in Oregon by Lainey Morse, but when she told MORE her latest plans, our first thought was “You have GOAT to be kidding.”

Morse is now creating a "Goatel" near Corvallis, which she believes will be the first goat destination vacation in the world.

She said there are plans for goat yoga, goat happy hours, guided goat hikes, as well as Oregon staples like brewery and winery tours.

A new barn is under construction, and Morse said she expected to be open sometime this summer, though there are already fans on the waitlist.

While fans wait for the “Goatel” to open, they can channel their inner “baa-maste” at the latest goat yoga location in Oregon City.

For more information, check out GoatYoga.net.

