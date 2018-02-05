Clackamas Co. deputy injured on I-205 while responding to another incident

A Clackamas County deputy was injured Monday morning when the motorcycle he was on crashed into a vehicle while he was responding to an incident on Interstate 205, according to the Oregon State Police.

Troopers said they were called to the scene of the crash near Milepost 8 around 8:15 a.m.

The troopers determined Deputy Troy Gilmore, a 6-year veteran of the sheriff’s office assigned to the Traffic Unit, was going south on I-205 on his way to an incident scene with the lights and siren active on his motorcycle.

The troopers said Gilmore was driving on the inside shoulder when 46-year-old Eric Proctor, who was in the left lane, failed to yield to the right, instead moving to the inside shoulder in front of Gilmore.

Troopers believe Gilmore tried performing an evasive maneuver to avoid Proctor’s vehicle but was unable to avoid the car, hitting the rear of the vehicle.

Gilmore sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, his condition has been upgraded to fair and he may be released from the hospital as early as Monday afternoon.

Troopers said Proctor was not injured in the crash. He was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, as well as driving uninsured.

