Justin Timberlake bringing sexy back to Portland after 4 year absence

Justin Timberlake performs the halftime show at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Justin Timberlake can’t stop the feeling of being a showman, so he's added more stops to his latest tour – including a concert in Portland later this year.

The announcement came one day after Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show and three days after his fourth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” was released.

The Moda Center reported Monday that Timberlake is scheduled to perform Nov. 16 after a new fall leg was added to “The Man of the Woods Tour” with 31 new shows across the U.S. and Canada.

Portland originally wasn’t on the list of cities, but demand is bringing Timberlake back to the Rose City.

He was last in town for “The 20/20 Experience World Tour” in November 2014.

Tickets for Timberlake’s Portland performance will go on sale Feb. 12 at 10 a.m., with prices ranging from $49.50 to $225.

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public on Ticketmaster and at the Rose Quarter Box Office, by calling 800-745-3000 or on the box office's website.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.