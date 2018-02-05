Deputies: Thieves steal $15K in classroom tech from Westview HS

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that thieves had broken into Westview High School over the weekend, taking more than $15,000 worth of classroom technology.

Deputies serving as school resource officers were alerted to the burglary Monday by staff at the high school.

The deputies said that three portable classroom buildings had been broken into sometime Saturday between 11 p.m. and midnight, with 39 iPads and two classroom projectors being taken.

Investigators said the iPads and the third-generation models and are valued at $400 each. The tablets were all equipped with remote security software, which was activated, remotely disabling the devices.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this incident to please call deputies at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.