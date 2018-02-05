Clark Co. warning of 'warrant' phone scam

Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a reported phone scam in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, an unknown person has been identifying themselves as a representative from the sheriff’s office stating that the intended receiver has a warrant.

The caller then tells the intended receiver that they have a warrant for issues such as missing jury duty or another criminal matter and demand cash payment or else the caller will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office would like to remind residents that they will not ask for cash in person or meet somewhere to reduce your arrest warrant.

If you have questions or concerns about having a warrant, money owed for fines or judgments, call the Clark County Sheriff's Office Warrants Department.

