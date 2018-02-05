Two people injured in a four-car crash on SR-500 in Vancouver - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people injured in a four-car crash on SR-500 in Vancouver

Damage to a Ford Crown Victoria (Image: Washington State Patrol) Damage to a Ford Crown Victoria (Image: Washington State Patrol)
VANCOUVER, WA

Four cars were involved in a crash traveling westbound on SR-500 at Andresen Road on Monday morning.

According to Washington State Patrol, three cars were stopped for traffic when a 31-year-old man became distracted and failed to come to a stop.

The driver collided into the rear of a Ford Crown Victoria which then collided with the car in front and was finally pushed into a Jeep Cherokee SUV.

Three of the four cars were totaled and two drivers were injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. A Washington State Patrol spokesman said one of the drivers, a 74-year-old woman, sustained critical injuries, including broken bones, a broken back and head injuries. 

Police said the driver who caused the crash was not injured, but he is facing the charge of second-degree negligent driving. 

A collision technical specialist was called out to the scene to conduct an in-depth investigation. 

