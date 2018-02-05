Man sentenced to life for 2015 murder of Woodburn woman

Saul Morales was sentenced on Monday morning to life in prison with a minimum of 38 years before he's eligible for parole.

Morales pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and possession of a firearm in regards to the 2015 murder of Brenda Bautista, a 36-year-old Woodburn woman

Bautista’s body was found back in October 2015 by a passerby. An autopsy revealed Bautista died of multiple gun shot wounds.

Morales was identified as a primary suspect back in November 2015.

Deputies did not release further information on the investigation.

