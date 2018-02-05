Portland Timbers, Alaska Airlines extend partnership on multiyear deal

Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers announced Monday the club has entered into a multiyear partnership extension with Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines, a founding partner of the Timbers, has been the club’s jersey partner since its inaugural MLS season in 2011.

"Alaska Airlines and its amazing group of employees have been part of the MLS Timbers family from the very beginning," said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers. "We couldn't be more happy and proud that our wonderful partnership will continue well into the future."

As part of the partnership, Alaska Airlines will continue to support Stand Together Week and the Portland Timbers Community Fund, as well as additional community initiatives. Alaska Airlines also will be a presenting sponsor for all MLS Timbers youth soccer camps.

Alaska Airlines will continue its popular program to allow year-round early boarding privileges on its flights originating from Portland International Airport to fans wearing Timbers jerseys.

We are excited to announce the club has entered into a multi-year partnership extension with @AlaskaAir! ???



DETAILS | https://t.co/LxNKOKoy2n #RCTID #iFlyAlaska pic.twitter.com/UKduZxDKYQ — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) February 6, 2018

The airline will continue to fly the popular Timbers Jet throughout its route network; the club-themed plane was unveiled in 2011 with a design inspired by two Timbers fans through a paint-the-plane contest.

