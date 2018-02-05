Portland Timbers, Alaska Airlines extend partnership on multiyear deal

Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
Students from Lake Oswego Junior High School staged a walkout Monday morning to promote racial equality after a recent racist incident at the school.More >
Students from Lake Oswego Junior High School staged a walkout Monday morning to promote racial equality after a recent racist incident at the school.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.More >
Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.More >
A Portland teen is turning heads across the country all because of a science experiment that began in his high school classroom.More >
A Portland teen is turning heads across the country all because of a science experiment that began in his high school classroom.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
The Viking Great Army may have finally been found.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
Alaska Airlines will continue to be prominently featured on jerseys and apparel for the Portland Timbers.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
The Portland Timbers announced a series of player signings Wednesday.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers are heading for the Arizona desert to kickoff their preseason training camp.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have announced the signing of a Vancouver native as a ‘homegrown player’ for the 2018 season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
The Portland Timbers have acquired winger Andy Polo on loan from Liga MX club Monarcas Morelia for the upcoming season.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
It has been an offseason of change for the Portland Timbers, including adding new head coach Giovanni Savarese, who made his local debut Monday at Providence Park.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
The Timbers will start the regular season in Los Angeles against the Galaxy on March 4. The team’s first home match will be against Minnesota United FC on April 14.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Darlington Nagbe was Portland’s first ever MLS draft pick, number two overall in 2011, and spent seven seasons with the Timbers.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri has been named Major League Soccer's Most Valuable Player.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >
Diego Valeri was named both the players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the Portland Timbers in 2017.More >