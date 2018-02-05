Sheriff: Suspects arrested in heroin investigation near Warrenton

Six suspects, three men and three women, were arrested as part of a heroin investigation near Warrenton.

The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and Seaside Police Department executed a search warrant and said heroin was found being packaged for delivery.

Richard Baker, 56, was booked into Clatsop County Jail on the charge of delivery of a controlled substance-heroin. Investigators said he was found in possession of 6 grams of heroin, $300 cash, 13 firearms, packaging material, drug records and digital scales.

The other five suspects were identified as Blair Hernandez, 25; Kelly Parker 34; Emmitt Brewer, 37; Jason Pace, 34; and Sara Poirier, 35. They all faces charges of frequenting a place where drugs are sold. Parker and Pace also had outstanding felony warrants, according to deputies.

The case was forwarded to the Clatsop County District Attorney's Office for determination of additional charges.

A jail booking photo of Hernandez was not available.

