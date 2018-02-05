Deputies investigating shooting in NW Portland area; suspect sought

Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting in the northwest Portland area.

A shooting was reported on the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive at 5:23 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said one person was being flown to the hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Deputies said a man called 911 and said someone came into his home and shot him. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

The suspected shooter has not been caught, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

UPDATE: Deputies do not believe there is any threat to the public right now. They say a man called 911 telling them someone came inside his home and shot him, then left. I’m told it appears the victim was targeted and this is not random. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Zpw5yaNMPx — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 6, 2018

No other details were immediately available.

