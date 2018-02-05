Deputies investigating shooting in NW Portland area; suspect sou - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating shooting in NW Portland area; suspect sought

Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting in the northwest Portland area.

A shooting was reported on the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive at 5:23 p.m. Monday. 

Deputies said one person was being flown to the hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Deputies said a man called 911 and said someone came into his home and shot him. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting and there is not believed to be any threat to the public. 

The suspected shooter has not been caught, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

No other details were immediately available.

