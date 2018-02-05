Deputies investigating shooting in NW Portland area; victim seriously injured

Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting in the northwest Portland area.

A shooting was reported on the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive in the Bethany community at 5:23 p.m. Monday.

Deputies said the victim, described only as a male, was flown to the hospital with critical injuries. A sheriff's office spokesman later said the victim was expected to survive.

Investigators said the victim called 911 and said someone came into his home and shot him. Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

Deputies searched the neighborhood, but the suspect was not found. Investigators did not release any details about a possible suspect Monday night.

"You know, it's really a quiet neighborhood," said neighbor Eric Goranson. "You can sit here and forget your car is unlocked and get away with it. And you now, we don't have crime in the neighborhood. It's a really chill, mellow place and everybody kind of just keeps to themselves."

People in the area were stunned to learn a shooting investigation was unfolding in their neighborhood after hearing the medical helicopter.

"I thought somebody had a heart attack over there or something. There's usually nothing violent happening around here," said neighbor Bill Withington.

MORE: Deputies tell me they’ve been to this home 6x in the last year for possible drug activity, juvenile issues, and warrant services but never for reports of gunfire. Neighbors tell me there are teens that live here and they’ve had their fair share of “drama.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Yoge3aV5Yf — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 6, 2018

The Washington County Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this case. Forensic analysts from the Washington County Sheriff's Office Forensic Science Unit worked with detectives at the scene. The Beaverton Police Department, Metro West Ambulance and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue have also assisted in this investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.