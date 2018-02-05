Super Bowl traffic enforcement leads to DUII arrests around Portland metro area

Super Bowl traffic enforcement by led to multiple DUII arrests around the Portland metro area.

The Portland Police Bureau teamed up with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police for a joint operation throughout the city of Portland from 4 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday.

During that time, seven people were arrested on DUII charges, with three suspected of reckless driving, two suspected of hit and run and one suspected of driving while suspended at the criminal level.

Portland police said 141 tickets and 41 warnings were issued for various traffic violations.

Similar enforcement took place in southwest Washington, with five DUI arrests, 45 citations and 48 warnings made by the Vancouver Police Department, Battle Ground Police Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

Washington County deputies arrested seven impaired drivers, six for alcohol and one for drugs, during Super Bowl traffic enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office.

