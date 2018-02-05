Man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually abusing sleeping girl in Milwaukie area

A man who broke into a Milwaukie-area apartment and sexually abused a sleeping 9-year-old girl has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

A jury convicted Isidro Flores-Ramos on Friday on charges including first-degree sex abuse, attempted rape, burglary and coercion. He was sentenced Monday.

Deputies identified Flores-Ramos as the man wanted for the attack that occurred at the Clackamas Trails Apartments in February 2017. He was arrested near the Mexico border after two months on the run, according to investigators.

He was arrested under the name Santiago Martinez-Flores, but investigators said he stole that identity and was known to use multiple aliases.

Detectives said he has a long criminal history dating back to 1994. He was last known to have been deported to Mexico in March 2001 after serving two years in the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Flores-Ramos was also sentenced in an unrelated case on charges of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal. His sentencing in that case will run concurrent with his sex abuse sentence.

Along with 27 years in prison, Flores-Ramos was sentenced to a lifetime of post-prison supervision and he must register as a sex offender.

