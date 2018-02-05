Police: 19 people found in Tualatin home as part of investigation into drugs, thefts

Nineteen people were found in a Tualatin home that was the focus of a “lengthy” criminal investigation, according to police.

The Tualatin Police Department served a search warrant at the home on the 17000 block of Southwest Chippewa Trail on Monday.

The investigation was regarding drug activity and stolen property.

Officers said 19 people were either living or staying in the home.

Multiple arrests were made for outstanding warrants, as well as drug charges, according to police.

The names of the suspects were not released due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.