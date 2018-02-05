Vancouver dental anesthesiologist accused of unprofessional conduct for boy’s death

A Vancouver dental anesthesiologist is accused of unprofessional conduct in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was under his care.

The Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission filed claims against Dr. Chester Hu, alleging he put a patient at risk.

Court documents state 4-year-old Mykel Curry went in to get crowns on his teeth and was put under anesthesia in March 2017.

The boy had undergone anesthesia before, but after this procedure, he did not wake up.

One of the employees noticed he had stopped breathing. Mykel was rushed to the hospital, but he died a short time later.

A report from the Washington State Medical Quality Assurance Commission states Hu was responsible for the patient’s recovery and, “failed to meet the standard of care by failing to make use of appropriate monitoring equipment” and failed “to have an appropriately credentialed and trained individual assigned to monitor (the patient) continuously until he showed signs of emerging from sedation.”

Mykel’s mother told FOX 12 last year that her son was a sweet and happy boy. She said he was developmentally delayed, which is why they went to a dental office that specializes in treating children with special needs.

Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry released a statement Monday saying, "The tragic incident on March 10, 2017 was heartbreaking and devastating to the dentists and staff at our dental office, who are devoted exclusively to the needs of children. We at Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry are passionate about and take the utmost care of our patients and their families, and provide the highest standard of care in a safe environment. We will continue our devotion to providing the best care to our patients."

Hu has 21 days to respond to the charges.

A request by FOX 12 for comment from Hu was not returned Monday.

