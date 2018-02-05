Family asks for honor of public servants on anniversary of Seaside officer's shooting death

Two years ago Monday, Seaside police Sgt. Jason Goodding was shot and killed in the line of duty.

His fellow officers and community honored him during a vigil in front of the Seaside Police Department Monday evening.

FOX 12 spoke with Goodding’s father, who said his son’s mission was to help people. His wish on this difficult anniversary is not only for others to carry on his son’s legacy, but also for people to honor the sacrifices public servants make every day.

“I was up in the middle of the night … remembering the phone call … that came,” said Dean Goodding.

It’s been two years since he got the news about his son’s death, but it still feels like two days ago.

Sgt. Jason Goodding, 39, was on patrol in Seaside when he and another officer spotted Phillip Ferry, a wanted felon.

They tried to arrest Ferry and even used a Taser on him, but Ferry pulled out a gun and shot Goodding. Goodding's partner fired back.

Ferry and Sgt. Goodding died at the hospital.

Goodding’s father recalled a conversation with his son when he said he had found his mission in Seaside.

“I love the community and I want and I know I can find good in everyone,” said Dean Goodding. “And he considered it his calling to try to make course corrections for those individuals.”

Goodding's father hopes people will remember Jason by trying to improve their communities, but also by giving more recognition to first responders.

“I hope that the law enforcement community that puts themselves in harm’s way are looked at with respect and for the job that they do,” he said.

Goodding was not only a police officer; he was a husband, father, coach and mentor. And even though he was taken too soon, Dean Goodding says he made a lasting impact.

“We miss him and we'll always miss him,” he said. “We’ll eventually heal, but our lives will forever be changed.”

