DA: Salem man charged with attempted murder for ramming patrol cars with RV, injuring officers

Roy Devoursney is accused of ramming Salem Police Department patrol cars with his RV. (Jail booking photo and scene photo/KPTV)

A Salem man is facing attempted aggravated murder charges for ramming patrol cars with his RV and injuring Salem Police Department officers, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.

Roy Victor Devoursney, 61, was indicted by a grand jury on additional charges including first-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, DUII and attempting to elude a police officer.

The incident began when police responded to the area of 19th Avenue, Kansas Street and D Street on reports of a man driving an RV recklessly in the Salem area the afternoon of Jan. 27.

Investigators said Devoursney drove his RV into one responding patrol vehicle, later reversed the RV into another patrol SUV and drove away from the scene as four officers fired at him.

Two officers were injured due to the crashes.

Police said Devoursney did not stop and drove through surrounding streets before returning to the crime scene and heading toward the officers for a third time.

Officers again shot at the RV, but they said Devoursney still did not stop.

Spike strips were eventually used to flatten the RV’s tires and a Taser was used to take Devoursney into custody.

One officer sustained a concussion and other injuries, while a second officer suffered a broken wrist and broken leg.

Devoursney was treated at the hospital for a head wound before being booked into the Marion County Jail.

A grand jury determined the four officers who fired shots at Devoursney’s RV were justified in their use of deadly force.

Devoursney is due in court Friday morning.

