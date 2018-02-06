NE Portland business owner says thief targeted him twice in one week

A Portland business owner said a thief hit his business twice in one week, stealing more than $100,000 worth of tools and equipment.

Surveillance video shows a thief at Lovett Inc. in northeast Portland on Thursday and Saturday. The owner believes it’s the same person.

“I felt violated the second I saw it,” said Dale Lovett, President and CEO of Lovett Inc.

Lovett is talking about what his surveillance video caught Saturday. Video shows a thief crawl under a gate to get inside the company’s equipment yard.

He then gets in a company truck and drives off. Attached to the back of the truck was an excavator on a trailer.

“He came in here and was just here a few minutes,” said Lovett. “Just long enough to get in the truck and disappear.”

According to Lovett, the thief knew exactly what to do and what truck to go for because he’s been there before.

“Thursday evening, somebody came through here, went through the fence and rummaged through a bunch of vehicles and took some hand tools and apparently they were preparing themselves for Saturday night in which they came in at about 11:25 p.m. and were ready to steal a vehicle within minutes," he said.

Lovett said in Thursday’s video, the thief is driving a green truck. But on Saturday, the thief can only be seen on foot.

“I’m sure this same person does this for a living,” he said.

He’s now hoping the video is the key to catching the crook and also serves as a warning that they’re watching.

“I doubt this person is going to get back in without getting caught,” he said.

If you have any information about the thefts, contact Portland police.

