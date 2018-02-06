Man armed with knife robs Walgreens in NE Portland

A man armed with a knife robbed a Walgreens in northeast Portland on Monday night.

Officers responded to the store near Northeast 82nd Avenue and East Burnside Street at 9:02 p.m.

A man demanded money from workers while brandishing a knife. The suspect left with cash and nobody was hurt.

Police searched the neighborhood, but a suspect was not found.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

