Man armed with knife robs Walgreens in NE Portland

Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Supporters of a Kansas chemistry instructor hope immigration officials will be lenient because he has lived in the United States for 30 years without problems and has a family.More >
Ram Trucks used a sermon by Martin Luther King Jr. in a Super Bowl commercial. It didn't sit well with many viewers.More >
PetSmart reportedly fired an employee in Texas after a video showed her yanking a dog in the grooming salon.More >
Martinez's mother filed the missing person report November 18, and deputies tried unsuccessfully to reach her, a release said.More >
Students from Lake Oswego Junior High School staged a walkout Monday morning to promote racial equality after a recent racist incident at the school.More >
Two women have died in separate incidents after they were caught in rough surf while digging for clams on ocean beaches in southwest Washington.More >
A Clackamas County deputy was injured Monday morning when the motorcycle he was on crashed into a vehicle while he was responding to an incident on Interstate 205, according to the Oregon State Police.More >
Police in Ohio are investigating how a 2-year-old girl died after her she was found unresponsive by her mother on the front porch of an apartment in freezing weather.More >
