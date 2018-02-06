Motorcyclist dead; driver arrested after crash in SE Portland

A motorcyclist died in a crash in southeast Portland involving two other vehicles early Tuesday morning, and police say one of the other drivers was under the influence.

When officers and medical personnel responded to the scene at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 141st Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., they found a man still in the roadway along with a Harley Davidson motorcycle. The officer determined the man was already dead.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high speed, passing vehicles and driving into the oncoming lane of traffic.

Officers said motorcyclist was heading east when he crashed into a pickup at the intersection, throwing the man off the motorcycle. After the man landed in the roadway, he was then hit by a sedan heading west on Powell.

Portland Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Powell/SE 141st around 2:40 this morning. Truck and car also involved. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/GrbMpGZOdu — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 6, 2018

Police said the drivers of the sedan and pickup remained at the scene. Upon further investigation, officers determined the driver of the sedan, identified as 26-year-old Rory A. Morgan, was intoxicated at time of the crash.

Morgan was taken into custody and sent to the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of a DUII.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner is scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the identity of the motorcyclist.

The investigation had Powell closed from Southeast 138th Avenue to Southeast 144th Avenue to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic until just before 6:30 a.m.

The PPB Traffic Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.

