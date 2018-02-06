Police: Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash on SE Powell

Portland police said a man on a motorcycle died after a crash with two vehicles on Southeast Powell Boulevard early Tuesday morning.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene near the intersection of Powell and Southeast 141st Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the man and the motorcycle still in the roadway and determined the man had already died.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved in the crash remained at the scene.

Portland Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash at Powell/SE 141st around 2:40 this morning. Truck and car also involved. Avoid area pic.twitter.com/GrbMpGZOdu — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 6, 2018

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team also responded to the scene to investigate, along with forensics teams. This is already the third deadly crash investigated by the Major Crash Team in 2018.

The investigation will have Powell closed from Southeast 138th Avenue to Southeast 144th Avenue to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic. The closure was originally expected to last until between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. but officers reopened the road to traffic before 6:30 a.m.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information in this crash to please call the Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

