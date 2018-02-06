Vancouver man stopped in ND on way to Super Bowl with $1.1M in illegal drugs

Authorities say a father and his adult son have been arrested after sheriff's deputies found drugs worth more than $1 million in their pickup truck during an interstate traffic stop in North Dakota.

Morton County sheriff's officials say 53-year-old Robert Earl Smith from Vancouver, Washington and his 24-year-old son, Christopher Conkey from Grants Pass, Oregon, were stopped on Interstate 94 near Mandan on Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office says the son told a deputy they were transporting fan gear to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.

The deputy thought they were acting suspiciously and asked to search the truck. The request was denied, so a police dog was brought to the scene and alerted authorities to possible drugs.

Deputies say 210 pounds of marijuana, methamphetamine and $2,400 in cash was discovered and the two were arrested.

"This is the biggest one Morton County has had with the drug bust involved with the dog," Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said. "But it goes to show that there are drugs moving out on I-94 and obviously throughout other places in the state."

Smith and Conkey are being held at the county detention center and face charges of possession with intent to deliver.

