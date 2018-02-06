On the Go with Joe at Mount Angel Wurstfest

Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.

The Mount Angel Wurstfest showcases handcrafted German sausages, local and German beers and other aspects of the community’s German heritage.

In addition to the great food, there will be live German music, dancing, games and demonstrations.

There is also a special Senior Day scheduled for Friday, and Saturday they will hold the Wurst Run 5k and 10k.

Joe V. broke out his lederhosen and stopped by for a preview of the event.

That look when you get to a party and see someone wearing the exact same outfit. Can you tell we are excited for #Wurstfest in #MtAngel ? Sausage, Lederhosen and smiles (?) live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/OuGA5VhxQ2 — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) February 6, 2018

For a full list of events and shops participating, head to MtAngelWurstfest.org.

