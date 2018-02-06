On the Go with Joe at Mount Angel Wurstfest

Mount Angel is known for celebrating German culture, so this weekend is the best time to have the wurst time.More >
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and local chocolate shops are already preparing for the big day.More >
The Oregon Convention Center will be full of delicacies Friday and Saturday – the Portland Seafood and Wine Festival is back in town.More >
Portland is known for its food carts, but now there are more to enjoy – in Beaverton. The BG Food Cartel has its soft opening Friday and is Beaverton’s first food cart pod.More >
Portland has transformed into an outdoor art gallery that’s best seen in the dark.More >
This Super Bowl Sunday, the National Chicken Council expects Americans to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings.More >
A popular beer company has opened its first location in Portland, a new brew-pub that offers everything from barrel-aged beer to vegan burgers.More >
A local fundraiser is combining coffee, donuts and pugs in an effort to help rescued animals.More >
A local movie production company that has earned international acclaim for its animation is the subject of the Portland Art Museum’s current special exhibit.More >
Two beverages Portland is known for – coffee and beer – are coming together for an event this weekend.More >
A New Hampshire woman who says she has a Powerball ticket that won a $559.7 million jackpot wants a court order allowing her to stay anonymous.More >
A Michigan couple with 13 sons is expecting a 14th child in April but waiting until birth to learn the sex. Jay and Kateri Schwandt say adding another child to their large family won't be too big of a logistic change or financial burden, WOOD-TV reported.More >
A uniformed officer carrying his service weapon said he was asked to leave an Outback Steakhouse restaurant because it’s a “gun-free zone.”More >
Portland police said a man on a motorcycle died after a crash with two vehicles on Southeast Powell Boulevard early Tuesday morning.More >
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man were struck and killed in a suspected drunken driving accident early Sunday morning.More >
Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting in the northwest Portland area.More >
Florida authorities say an inmate who killed his cellmate last month while awaiting trial for killing another cellmate in 2015 is now in solitary confinement.More >
Nineteen people were found in a Tualatin home that was the focus of a “lengthy” criminal investigation, according to police.More >
A Vancouver dental anesthesiologist is accused of unprofessional conduct in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy who was under his care.More >
The Clatsop County Sheriff's Office and Seaside Police Department executed a search warrant and said heroin was found being packaged for delivery.More >
