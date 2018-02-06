Portland police searching for driver who rammed into patrol car

Portland police are searching for a driver who they said rammed into a patrol vehicle Tuesday morning.

Officers were performing a welfare check in southeast Portland in the area of Southeast Harney Drive and Southeast Malden Drive just before 5:30 a.m. when they saw the suspect acting in a suspicious manner.

When the officers attempted to make contact, the suspect rammed into their patrol car and took off from the scene.

More officers responded to the scene and began searching for the suspect. The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, a gray Ford Escape, was located but the driver had fled.

The officers, including a K-9 unit, then created a perimeter in the area of Southeast 60th Avenue and Harney and began a neighborhood search for the suspect.

Happening Now: Portland Police looking for suspect who crashed stolen SUV into patrol car, fled and jumped out on foot. This is SE Harney and Malden pic.twitter.com/MHqa0odtrB — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) February 6, 2018

Police officials said it did not appear that the officers whose vehicle was struck were seriously injured.

They also said that the area is believed to be safe for residents.

