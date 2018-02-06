Portland begins posting slower speed limit signs in neighborhoods

The speed limit in all Portland neighborhoods is dropping, and drivers will now start seeing those changes.

Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation will start putting up new speed limit signs Tuesday morning.

The City Council voted last month to lower the speed limit in residential neighborhoods from 25 mph to 20 mph.

The new speed limit officially takes effect citywide on April 1, but PBOT officials said drivers should follow the posted signs as they go up in each neighborhood.

The new signs will be installed first on the east and north sides of the city, the two areas with the highest rates of traffic deaths.

The change in speed limits is part of the city’s Vision Zero plan, a program designed to tackle the growing concerns of traffic crashes in Portland.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.