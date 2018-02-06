Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Tuesday, Feb. 6

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

What sounds better for an early Valentine's Day celebration than three days of romance featuring 13 wineries and an alpaca farm? This is the seventh year for the Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop is this weekend, bringing oenophiles a number of special events and deals at a baker’s dozen of Washington County wineries. For more information, visit ArdiriWine.com.

Fans might know him these days as Eli Pope from “Scandal,” but it's another acting gig that is bringing star Joe Morton to town for the Portland Black Film Festival. Joe will be at the screening of his 1984 film "Brother from Another Planet" on February 24. He will also stick around for a post-screening Q and A. For more information on the festival, check out HolywoodTheatre.org.

