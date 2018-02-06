Washington Co. vineyards hold 7th annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop

What sounds better for an early Valentine's Day celebration than three days of romance featuring 13 wineries and an alpaca farm?

This is the seventh year for the Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop is this weekend, bringing oenophiles a number of special events and deals at a baker’s dozen of Washington County wineries.

In addition to the vineyards, Stoneberg Alpacas Farm and Boutique is offering deals on everything from socks to scarves to sweaters, plus a chance to have an up close and personal experience with a four-legged friend.

People going through the loop can also collect stamps from the wineries to enter to win a chance at a “Wine Lovers Package” that includes items from each winery and other local businesses.

For more information, visit ArdiriWine.com.

