Police investigating report of gunfire in NE Portland neighborhood

Portland police are investigating an early morning report of gunfire in the Piedmont neighborhood.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers originally responded to the scene in the 300 block of Northeast Morgan Street just before 3 a.m. after receiving a call from a resident who said they heard gunfire.

The officers said they were unable to locate any evidence at that time, but were then called back to the scene less than three hours later after a neighbor discovered evidence of gunfire on a sidewalk.

After they returned to the scene, officers said they searched the area and found a home on the east side of the block had been damaged, likely by gunfire.

Officers said the residence was unoccupied and added that no one at the scene was injured and no reports or gunshot injuries had occurred at area hospitals.

The PPB Gang Enforcement Team responded to the scene to take over the investigation, with assistance from forensics teams.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information in this incident to call the Tactical Investigation Division at 503-823-4106.

