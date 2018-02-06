Police: Suspect used taxi after Corvallis credit union robbery

A suspect used a taxi after robbing a Corvallis credit union, according to police.

Officers responded to the Central Willamette Credit Union on the 500 block of Northeast Circle Boulevard at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 22.

A man entered the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding money. No weapon was seen and no employees were injured.

After receiving cash, the suspect left the credit union and got into a taxi. Investigators said shortly after leaving the credit union, the suspect got out of the cab and walked away.

Police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Christopher J. Becker of Philomath.

Becker was located in Salem by Corvallis Police Department detectives Monday. He was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree theft and third-degree robbery.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.