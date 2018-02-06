Man sentenced to life in prison for murders outside Salem pool hall

A Salem man was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing two people outside a pool hall in June 2017.

Marcelino Osorio-Jiminez, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated murder with a firearm and one count of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm Monday.

Investigators said he killed 26-year-old Hector Martinez-Arroyo and 50-year-old Carlos Zepeda-Ponce.

Osorio-Jiminez had verbal altercations with the victims in the past, according to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, but there were no documented violent incidents up to that point.

Investigators said Osorio-Jiminez waited for the victims outside of a pool hall on the 1500 block of Lancaster Drive the night of June 18, 2017.

Osorio-Jiminez shot Martinez-Arroyo and Zepeda-Ponce several times and fired one shot at a woman who ran back into the pool hall, according to investigators. The woman was not hit by the gunfire.

Osorio-Jiminez left the scene, but was immediately caught by police.

As part of him plea agreement, Osorio-Jiminez was sentenced to life in prison with parole possible after 55 years.

