Deputies: Three people arrested after meth, guns found during traffic stop in Rainier

Craig Roberts, Jennifer Lynn Dewey, Randall Schwirse, jail booking photos Craig Roberts, Jennifer Lynn Dewey, Randall Schwirse, jail booking photos
RAINIER, OR (KPTV) -

Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine and guns in a car in Rainier, according to deputies.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Gregory Road at 10:05 a.m. Sunday on a report of a disturbance regarding a car.

Deputies said they approached the car and saw a meth pipe sitting on the front passenger seat.

Deputies said during a subsequent search of the car they found two handguns, ammunition, multiple meth pipes and four baggies containing suspected meth.

Craig Roberts, 43, of Rainier, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of meth.

Randall Schwirse, 43, of Deer Island, was arrested on the charge of violation of release agreement.

Jennifer Lynn Dewey, 37, of St. Helens, was arrested on the charge of unlawful possession of meth.

All three suspects were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

