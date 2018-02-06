Police investigating stabbing at Providence Park MAX Station; man seriously injured

Police are investigating a stabbing at the Providence Park MAX Station.

Emergency crews responded to the 1700 block of Southwest Morrison Street at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound on the westbound platform. The officers provided first aid until medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.

The case is being investigating as an assault, but no suspect information has been released.

Police said there was no disruption to TriMet service due to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case 18-43126.

