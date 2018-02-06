Two people injured in I-5 crash south of Chehalis

Washington State Patrol is investigating a three-person crash on the I-5 that took place early Tuesday morning three miles south of Chehalis.

According to officials, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup, a 56-year-old man, drove off the road colliding into a cement jersey barrier on the left side of the roadway. Thereafter, two separate semis crashed into the pickup.

The driver of the pickup was injured and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. An update on his condition was not provided by police.

During the investigation, police learned that the second driver was not wearing a seat belt and he was transported to the hospital due to injuries, according to WSP.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation; however, a potential charge for the driver of the pickup is pending.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.