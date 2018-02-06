Police searching for suspect after bank robbery in SE Portland

Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank in southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the bank, located at 1225 Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard, at 3:11 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, employees told them the suspect entered the bank and displayed a note that demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 to 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the Portland office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at 503-224-4181.

