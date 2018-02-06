Police investigating bank robbery in north Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating bank robbery in north Portland

Portland police are searching for a suspect after responding to a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at Keybank on the 600 block of North Lombard Street at 3:56 p.m.

Employees at the bank told police  the suspect entered the bank and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the bank without incident.

Police searched the area, but did not locate the suspect. 

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build.

FBI agents were also called to investigate the robbery.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

