Convicted murderer sentenced to prison again for Portland road rage incident

A convicted murderer has been sentenced back to prison in connection with a road rage incident in southeast Portland.

Karl Slimm, 67, pleaded no contest Monday to charges of second-degree attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Slimm was arrested in June 2017.

Investigators said Slimm was involved in a road rage incident with another driver near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The victim in this case told FOX 12 that Slimm had been tailgating him and yelling at him. When they arrived at a red light, the other driver said Slimm got out of his van and began attacking him with a screw driver.

The victim sustained mostly defensive wounds.

“He reaches in and grabs me and tries to stab me with his right hand. He hit me in the cheek here, my hand and chest," the other driver told FOX 12 in June 2017.

Slimm told police he was “clipped” by the other driver near the Ross Island Bridge, causing damage to his fender, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states an officer found no damage to Slimm’s van.

The affidavit states Slimm admitted approaching the victim’s car, but he said he was going to ask for the other driver’s license and registration. Slimm told police the other driver grabbed his arm and “that scared him,” so he went back to his van.

Slimm denied touching the other driver, according to court documents.

A probable cause affidavit states a screw driver was found in the side door of Slimm’s van.

After pleading no contest, Slimm was sentenced to four years and two months in prison.

Slimm’s criminal history includes a murder conviction in the 1970s, followed by several other crimes.

