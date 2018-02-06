Driver thrown from SUV, dies in fiery rollover crash on I-84 in Umatilla Co.

A driver was thrown from his SUV and died in a fiery rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 181 at 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said 48-year-old Ever Moreno Lerma of Boardman was driving eastbound in a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled his SUV several times.

Lerma was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to investigators, and Lerma was not wearing a seatbelt.

An eastbound lane was closed for three hours while police investigated at the scene.

