Report: Portland traffic congestion is getting worse

Portland drivers know congestion is bad and it seems to be getting worse, according to a new report.

The report was put together by INRIX and it shows that Portland is the 12th worst city in the entire nation for traffic.

Portland also came in at 40th in the world out of more than 1,300 major cities.

According to the report, the average Portland driver spent 50 hours during peak rush hour in traffic last year. That's three more hours than 2016.

The report also says because of that traffic, Portland drivers paid more than $1,600 in direct and in-direct costs last year. And the to the city equals nearly $4 billion.

The city that came in with the worst traffic in the world was Los Angeles. Seattle came in at 9th place.

To view the full report, visit http://inrix.com/scorecard-city/?city=Portland%3B%20OR&index=40

