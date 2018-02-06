Lockers broken into at Beaverton fitness center

The search is on for FOX 12’s Most Wanted after police said lockers were broken into at a Planet Fitness in Beaverton.

“It was very quick,” said Evelyn Knight.

Knight said she had only been at the Beaverton Planet Fitness, near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Boulevard, for 25 minutes when all her stuff went missing.

“I decided I was hot so I was going to put my sweatshirt back in the gym locker and I went to the gym locker and there was somebody else’s stuff in it,” she said. “We checked every other locker and my stuff was not in it.”

Knight said glasses, clothes, and the keys to her car were stolen.

"I ran out just to check that my car was still there and came back in and at that time another girl came up and said that she was missing her keys and her debit card,” Knight said. “She said when she was coming out, she noticed that her car lights went out and when she got to her car it had been unlocked.”

Beaverton police confirmed the locker break-ins. They said it’s unfortunately not uncommon.

“It was frustrating because I was basically abandoned here,” Knight said.

Back in May, police asked for help in identifying a woman suspected of a string of fitness center thefts in Beaverton and across Portland. They said the suspect would cut locks in the women’s locker room, take keys, then go to the parking lot and steal more items from inside the victim’s cars.

“It could’ve been so much worse but it was still crappy,” Knight said.

Knight said nothing was stolen from her car or the other victim’s car.

FOX 12 did reach out to Planet Fitness. A company spokesperson said they haven’t seen a trend of thefts happening like this before and staff is working closely with investigators.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Beaverton police.

